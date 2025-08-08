Security forces kill 33 Indian proxy Fitna al Khwaraj militants in Zhob

ZHOB: Security forces killed 33 terrorists during a major counterterrorism operation near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Balochistan’s Zhob district, according to the military’s media wing.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the terrorists were attempting to infiltrate through the Sambaza area on the night of August 7 and 8. The militants reportedly belonged to the “Indian proxy Fitna al Khwaraj” — a term the state uses for members of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Troops detected the infiltration attempt and launched a swift and precise response. “As a result of bold and skilful engagement, 33 Indian-sponsored Khawarij were sent to hell,” the ISPR stated. The military also recovered a large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the scene.

The statement reiterated that Pakistan’s security forces remain committed to protecting national borders and eliminating threats posed by foreign-backed terrorist groups. “Our forces will continue operations to root out Indian-sponsored terrorism,” it concluded.

Pakistan has seen a spike in terror attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan following the TTP’s end to a ceasefire in November 2022. In July, 30 more terrorists linked to a similar group were killed while trying to infiltrate North Waziristan. Pakistan currently ranks second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, highlighting the scale of the challenge.