426 arrested, massive drug haul near educational institutions

The Interior and Anti-Narcotics Minister informed the National Assembly that 426 people were arrested for selling drugs in and around educational institutions during 269 targeted operations across the country. Authorities also seized 1,425 kilograms of various narcotics during these raids. The operations were part of a broader crackdown to combat the rising menace of drug sales targeting students.

The report submitted to the House revealed that authentic nationwide data on drug use and supply in educational institutions is currently unavailable. It added that the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics will conduct a comprehensive survey in 2026, which will include detailed information about drug usage patterns. This will be the first time such data specifically covering educational institutions will be compiled.

According to the minister, the last nationwide narcotics survey was conducted in 2013, but it excluded data on drug use in schools, colleges, and universities. This lack of updated and targeted research has made it difficult to design precise countermeasures. Therefore, the Prime Minister has ordered a fresh national survey to understand the real situation and scale of the problem.

The report emphasized that current figures regarding drug supply in educational institutions cannot be considered fully accurate. However, the available evidence is concerning enough to warrant urgent action. The government aims to ensure that the upcoming survey presents a clear and reliable picture to guide future policies and enforcement strategies.

Following directives from the Prime Minister's Office and the General Headquarters, the Anti-Narcotics Force is launching a dedicated campaign focusing on educational institutions. This initiative will involve awareness programs, stricter enforcement, and closer monitoring to protect students from the harmful effects of narcotics.