Kapil Sharma’s cafe targeted again over Salman Khan tie

Toronto, Canada: Indian comedian Kapil Sharma’s cafe, “Kaps Cafe,” faced a second firing incident within a month in Canada. Unknown attackers opened fire from a moving vehicle, firing 25 bullets. Fortunately, no one was injured, but windows and the building suffered significant damage.

According to India Today, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack. The gang member released an audio message stating the cafe was targeted because Kapil Sharma invited Bollywood star Salman Khan to his Netflix show and the cafe’s inauguration.

The message warned others against working with Salman Khan. The gang threatened that anyone associating with Salman Khan would be targeted and shot in the chest. Salman Khan had appeared as a guest on the first episode of the third season of Netflix’s “The Great Indian Kapil Show,” where the cafe’s launch was discussed.

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma’s café drilled with bullets in Surrey, Canada 2nd attack in less than a month India Today reveals Lawrence Bishnoi gang behind attack over invite to actor Salman Khan for show’s inauguration Anyone who works with Salman will be killed, gang warns pic.twitter.com/KCJU7gkGYk — RT (@RT_com) August 8, 2025

This is not the first time a celebrity has been targeted over ties to Salman Khan. Last year, Punjabi singer AP Dhillon’s house in Vancouver was fired at after he released a music video with Salman Khan. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang also claimed responsibility for the murder of Maharashtra politician Baba Siddiqui, citing his connection with Salman Khan as the motive.

The gang’s hostility towards Salman Khan stems from the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The Bishnoi community considers the blackbuck a sacred animal and has long opposed Salman Khan due to his alleged involvement.

Last year, Salman Khan received death threats from the Bishnoi gang, and there was a firing incident outside his Bandra residence in Mumbai.