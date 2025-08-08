WHO reports 99 malnutrition deaths in Gaza

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Thursday that 99 people have died from malnutrition in Gaza so far this year. This number likely underestimates the true toll, with many more suffering in the ongoing humanitarian crisis. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for urgent, unhindered aid to flow into Gaza to help millions facing hunger and displacement.

Malnutrition is widespread in Gaza, with nearly 12,000 children under five suffering from acute malnutrition in July—the highest monthly figure ever recorded. Gaza’s agricultural sector has been devastated, shrinking from 10% to just 1.5% of the local economy, making food scarce. Families cannot access basic supplies, and the blockade worsens the food shortage.

One Gaza farmer, Ibrahim Abu Jabal, grows vegetables in a displacement camp to feed his family. He struggles with scarce water and expensive food prices, relying on a small garden to survive. “There are no tomatoes, and even if there were, we wouldn’t have the money to buy them,” he said, highlighting the dire situation.

Aid access remains blocked and limited, with only small amounts allowed into Gaza since May. The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization warns that local farming and fishing have collapsed, leaving many without livelihoods. Meanwhile, thousands risk their lives daily trying to reach food distribution points amid violent clashes.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has prompted global outrage and mounting pressure on Israel to end the conflict. The WHO and other UN agencies continue to call for immediate and sustained humanitarian relief to prevent further loss of life in the besieged region.