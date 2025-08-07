UK demands clarity on China’s redacted embassy plans

The British government has formally asked China to explain its controversial embassy relocation plan in London. Concerns have been raised due to partially hidden details in the submitted documents. Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner sent a letter on Wednesday to DP9, the firm representing China, seeking clarification. The documents were part of a public inquiry, but some sections were “greyed out” or redacted, reportedly for security reasons.

The new embassy is planned for a large historic site near the Tower of London, replacing the current one in Marylebone. If approved, it would become the biggest Chinese embassy in the UK. The Labour government, which is currently trying to improve its relations with Beijing, is keeping a close eye on the project. However, public opposition and human rights concerns have continued to grow since the site was first purchased.

Beijing bought the location back in 2018 for a reported $327 million. The site previously housed the Royal Mint and, centuries earlier, a Cistercian abbey. Today, it remains an unused and abandoned space. Despite its derelict state, locals and rights groups remain wary of how the space will be transformed under Chinese control.

In 2022, Tower Hamlets Council rejected China’s initial embassy proposal, which featured designs by David Chipperfield Architects. The council cited concerns over safety, transparency, and local impact. Nevertheless, in July 2024, China resubmitted nearly identical plans, sparking renewed debate and concern from both the public and lawmakers.

The letter from Rayner was also shared online by Luke de Pulford from the Interparliamentary Alliance on China. The UK government has now set a deadline of August 20, 2025, for China to respond to the raised concerns. This deadline gives Beijing less than two weeks to provide full clarity and avoid further diplomatic tension.