Pakistani footballer disappears in Oslo during Norway Cup

Amanullah Rauf Baloch, a Pakistani footballer, disappeared during the Norway Cup street football championship in Oslo. He arrived in Norway with the Pakistani team but separated from them on the first day. Since then, he has not responded to any contact attempts from his team or management. This sudden disappearance has caused concern among his teammates and officials.

Amanullah plays for the Muslim Hands Football Club and holds a valid passport with him. Despite multiple efforts by the team management, no one has been able to locate or communicate with him. Amanullah originally comes from Lyari, Karachi, and is known for his skills on the football field.

The team management continues to search for Amanullah and has informed relevant authorities about his disappearance. They remain hopeful for his safe return and urge anyone with information to come forward. The incident has raised alarms about player safety during international events.

This is not an isolated case of athletes going missing abroad. Last month, two students from Punjab University disappeared during the World University Games in Germany. These repeated cases highlight a worrying trend among Pakistani athletes competing overseas.

Sports officials and authorities now face pressure to improve the monitoring and protection of athletes abroad. They must ensure players’ security and well-being while representing Pakistan internationally. The football community awaits updates on Amanullah’s whereabouts and safety.