Yasir Hussain criticizes state policy on theatre and dance

Actor, writer, and director Yasir Hussain has strongly criticized the government’s approach to theatre and dance, calling the current policy confusing and ineffective. In a recent interview, he said the state should either allow these activities openly with proper taxation or ban them completely under an Islamic system.

Yasir expressed frustration over censorship and questioned whether Pakistan was moving culturally backward or forward. He pointed out that even in the past, classic films featured item numbers, yet today, creative expression is increasingly restricted. He added that censorship should reflect reality, not try to hide it.

Referring to an honour killing case in Balochistan, Yasir highlighted the hypocrisy in censoring films that portray such issues. “When this harsh reality is shown in documentaries or films, the censor board bans them as if we’re hiding it from the world,” he said. According to him, these are social facts, not private matters.

He also criticized the inconsistency in the way content is regulated. Yasir mentioned that dramas, which reach everyone freely, often show overly intimate scenes, while films watched through purchased tickets face harsher censorship. He blamed frequent government changes for the lack of stability in the censor board’s decisions.

Discussing the state’s crackdown on theatre and dance, Yasir said random raids do not work. He explained that these activities resume shortly after being shut down, usually after some under-the-table deals. Instead, he urged the government to legalize and regulate such performances through proper licensing and taxation.

In conclusion, Yasir said the state must decide whether to fully implement Islamic laws and ban all such content or allow cultural activities to flourish without interference. He called for a clear, consistent, and realistic policy to avoid confusion and double standards in the entertainment sector.