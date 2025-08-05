Israel eyes full Gaza takeover amid ceasefire collapse

Israel’s cabinet is reportedly weighing a decision to launch a full military takeover of Gaza for the first time since 2005. According to Israeli media, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is leaning toward a wider offensive after 22 months of war with Hamas. This move comes despite rising international pressure for a ceasefire due to dire humanitarian conditions in the besieged enclave.

The potential takeover follows the collapse of ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas. A senior Israeli source told Reuters that expanding military operations is now a serious option. The move could reverse Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from Gaza, which critics say allowed Hamas to gain control. However, it remains unclear if the plan involves short-term operations or long-term occupation. The Israeli military has so far resisted full occupation due to concerns over governance and troop strain.

Meanwhile, the human toll continues to rise. On Tuesday, 13 Palestinians were killed by Israeli strikes and gunfire, including civilians in Khan Younis and Rafah. Palestinian health authorities report over 60,000 deaths since the war began. The conflict was triggered by a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which left 1,200 Israelis dead and 250 hostages taken. Since then, nearly all of Gaza’s 2 million residents have been displaced, and famine is looming.

Despite growing criticism from rights groups and international bodies, some Israeli cabinet members are pushing for annexation of Gaza and the West Bank. Meanwhile, Israeli tanks pushed further into central Gaza on Tuesday, raising fears among residents. One Gazan merchant said, “If the tanks push through, where do we go — into the sea?” Humanitarian groups warn that any further ground incursion would be devastating.

Ceasefire talks have stalled, but some humanitarian aid is starting to enter Gaza, including chocolates and biscuits, with hopes for essentials like milk, rice, and meat to follow. U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is working on a plan to end the conflict, but Israeli defense officials are expected to present new military options soon. As pressure mounts from both inside and outside the region, the path ahead remains highly uncertain.