New solar panels power homes even in cloudy weather

LAHORE, August 3, 2025 — A private company in Pakistan has introduced an advanced solar panel capable of generating electricity even during cloudy weather, marking a major step in clean energy innovation. The launch took place at the Expo Centre Lahore, drawing attention from energy experts and environmental advocates.

Unlike traditional panels that generate up to 600 watts, the newly introduced model delivers an impressive 670 watts. This makes it a powerful option for areas that face frequent overcast skies. The company says the panel is specifically engineered to perform well in low sunlight conditions, ensuring consistent energy production.

Speaking at the event, the company’s director emphasized that this technology could address one of the biggest challenges in solar energy — reduced efficiency during cloudy or rainy days. He stated that the panel’s design maximizes light absorption, improving performance regardless of weather.

This innovation is being praised as a breakthrough in Pakistan’s shift toward renewable energy. It allows households and businesses to rely more confidently on solar power throughout the year. As the country faces rising energy costs, such advancements provide a more stable and affordable alternative.

Moreover, the new panel’s launch aligns with national goals to cut dependence on fossil fuels. It also supports Pakistan’s commitment to cleaner energy under global climate agreements. Experts believe that widespread adoption could greatly reduce the nation’s carbon footprint.

With this technology now available, energy consumers across Pakistan have a more reliable solution. The successful rollout on August 3 reflects growing interest in sustainable energy and offers hope for a greener, more resilient power future.