How Pakistan downed India’s rafale: Reuters report

British news agency Reuters has released a report detailing how Pakistan shot down one of India’s advanced Rafale fighter jets. The report says Indian intelligence failed to detect the Chinese-made PL-15 missile, which led to the jet’s destruction. This incident has raised questions about the performance of Western-made military aircraft.

According to the report, on the night of May 7, Pakistan Air Force radar detected dozens of Indian jets. Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu was closely monitoring the situation due to the Indian attack threat. After tracking Indian movements, he ordered Chinese-made J-10C jets to be deployed, specifically targeting the Rafale aircraft.

A senior Pakistani Air Force officer revealed that the Air Chief instructed to focus on Rafale jets. The J-10C, armed with the PL-15 missile, successfully shot down the Indian Rafale from a distance of 200 kilometers. The jet’s destruction caused a significant drop in the shares of the French manufacturer.

Indian officials admitted their intelligence failure led to misjudging the missile’s range, which was longer than expected. Experts say about 110 jets from both sides participated in what is being called the biggest aerial dogfight in decades between India and Pakistan.

The report also highlights Pakistan’s claim of successful electronic warfare during the conflict. Following the war, multiple countries have shown increased interest in purchasing Chinese fighter jets. Recently, Indian MP Amarinder Singh presented evidence of the Rafale’s downing in the Lok Sabha, though the Indian government has not yet officially responded.