Imran Khan confirms sons will visit him in jail

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has revealed that his sons, Kasim and Suleiman, will soon visit him in Pakistan. Speaking to reporters at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, Khan clarified that while they plan to meet him, they will not take part in politics or any anti-government activity. The statement came during a media interaction on Saturday.

Imran Khan shared that he recently had a one-and-a-half-hour phone call with his sons. He mentioned that their emotional support means a lot to him during this time. He also stated that he has now been allowed to read newspapers again and watch television, which helps him stay informed while in custody.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan confirmed that both sons have applied for visas through the Pakistan High Commission in London. According to her, the High Commissioner is currently waiting for approval from the Ministry of Interior in Islamabad. She added that once approved, their visit will be scheduled accordingly.

Despite being imprisoned, Khan maintained that his sons will not attend any political event or be involved in the ongoing political movement. He emphasized that their visit is personal and solely to meet their father. This statement aims to silence speculation about their potential political role.

Imran Khan also thanked the authorities for restoring some of his basic rights in jail. He said access to the media has allowed him to remain aware of national developments. Previously, he had criticized the lack of communication facilities and press access in the prison.

This upcoming visit by his sons is likely to draw attention, especially among his supporters. However, Khan made it clear that the meeting would be private and should not be seen as a political move or a signal of future involvement.