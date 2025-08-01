Government strikes hard: Section 144 hits Balochistan

The Balochistan government has enforced Section 144 across the province for 15 days due to security concerns. The order bans pillion riding, vehicles with black tinted windows, and the public display of weapons. The ban applies to all districts of Balochistan and aims to maintain law and order.

The official notification warns that strict legal action will be taken against violators. Police and law enforcement agencies have been instructed to ensure full implementation of the order. The move comes amid fears of terrorist activities and rising unrest in sensitive areas.

This development follows a high-level security meeting held on July 26 in Quetta. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti chaired the meeting. They reviewed the overall security situation and assessed implementation challenges in the provincial action plan against terrorism.

During the meeting, Minister Naqvi said that India-sponsored terrorist networks would be crushed. He declared that enemies of the state would face a strong and uncompromising response. He also assured that the federal government stands firmly with Balochistan in the fight against terrorism.

Chief Minister Bugti stated that this is not just a fight of the armed forces, but a battle for every citizen of Pakistan. He revealed that actions against subversive groups have been intensified. Both leaders agreed to tighten the grip on anti-state elements and restore lasting peace in the region.