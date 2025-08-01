Business leaders warn of Iran, Afghanistan trade collapse

Local businessmen have raised serious concerns about increasing trade problems at the Pakistan-Iran and Pakistan-Afghanistan borders. Speaking at a Senate Finance Committee meeting, Quetta Chamber of Commerce officials said these issues are disrupting exports and damaging business. They warned that unless urgent steps are taken, trade with both neighboring countries could suffer long-term setbacks.

The businessmen revealed that while Pakistan imports hundreds of items from Iran, it exports only 10 products in return, showing a sharp trade imbalance. Trade with Afghanistan also faces similar delays and complications. They blamed delays on the Electronic Import Form (EIF), which has led to trucks being held up in Iran for up to 20 days. Attestation and visa fee hikes have also added pressure.

Participants expressed frustration over the lack of action on recommendations made by the Joint Economic Forum and Joint Border Trade Committee. They called for including officials from the federal finance and commerce ministries, as well as the Prime Minister’s office, in future border trade talks. They also stressed the need for active government support to resolve key issues at Chaman, Taftan, and Badini border points.

They pointed out specific needs like cold storage, LPG terminals, and consistent border market operations. Business leaders said fixing these problems could greatly increase cross-border trade volume, boosting regional economies. They also complained about the repeated closure and reopening of key border crossings, which makes planning difficult for traders.

Committee chairman Saleem Mandviwalla acknowledged the problems, saying the Senate had been receiving complaints for the past six months. He promised that some issues would be resolved immediately, while others would be raised with higher authorities, including the Iranian president, who is visiting Pakistan on August 2. The concerns will be shared with the Iranian delegation.