Microsoft joins $4 trillion club after strong quarter

Microsoft has officially crossed the $4 trillion market valuation mark, becoming the second company after Nvidia to achieve this milestone, thanks to a powerful earnings report and cloud-driven growth.

Following the announcement, Microsoft’s shares jumped by 8% in after-hours trading, pushing its stock price above $553. The company’s total market value now stands at an impressive $4.1 trillion.

This surge was fueled by a strong fourth-quarter performance, where the tech giant reported 18% revenue growth — its fastest in over three years — largely due to its Azure cloud platform.

For the first time, Microsoft disclosed actual Azure revenue, revealing $75 billion in cloud sales for fiscal 2025, up 34% from last year. The figure exceeded all analyst expectations.

The company’s overall revenue for Q4 reached $76.4 billion, beating the forecast of $73.8 billion. Its earnings per share hit $3.65, easily topping Wall Street’s prediction of $3.37.

CEO Satya Nadella credited cloud computing and artificial intelligence for the record-breaking numbers, saying Microsoft’s AI-driven cloud services are reshaping industries globally and setting the tone for future innovation.

Microsoft tops $4 trillion in market cap after hours, joining Nvidia in exclusive club https://t.co/1gfW0BGOC6 — CNBC (@CNBC) July 30, 2025

Meanwhile, Apple now trails with a market value of $3.2 trillion, as its shares dropped 17% in 2025 amid weak confidence in its AI strategy. Nvidia remains the market leader, up 33% this year.

Microsoft’s stock, already up 22% this year compared to the S&P 500’s 8%, closed at a record $513.71 on July 25. The company also plans to invest $30 billion next quarter in expanding its AI infrastructure.