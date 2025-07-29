Netherlands bans two Israeli ministers over Gaza

The Dutch government has declared Israel’s actions in Gaza “unbearable and indefensible,” and summoned the Israeli ambassador. It also announced entry bans for two far-right Israeli ministers: Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich. The move signals the Netherlands’ growing frustration with escalating violence in Gaza.

Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp confirmed the measures in a letter to parliament. He accused both ministers of inciting violence against Palestinians, supporting settlement expansion, and calling for ethnic cleansing in Gaza. The arrests and bans follow years of provocation and inflammatory rhetoric, according to the Dutch government.

The Netherlands had earlier backed a Swedish proposal for EU-wide sanctions against Ben Gvir and Smotrich. However, the measure failed due to a lack of consensus within the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council. Nonetheless, the Netherlands remains committed to pressing for consequences if the threats persist.

In response, Smotrich accused European leaders of succumbing to “radical Islamist lies,” while Ben Gvir vowed to keep working for Israel even if barred from entering Europe. He criticized Europe for allegedly welcoming terrorists while punishing Israelis.

Additionally, the Dutch government endorsed limiting Israel’s access to key EU research funding. It also warned that any violations of EU aid agreements could trigger broader trade sanctions. These actions reflect increasing diplomatic pressure on Israel over its Gaza policies.