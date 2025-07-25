Google adds new AI-powered ‘web guide’ feature to search

Google has introduced a new AI-powered feature called “Web Guide” to its search engine, aimed at organizing search results more effectively. Currently, this feature is available to a limited number of users and has been developed by Google Search Labs.

Using advanced AI technology, the Web Guide feature helps filter search results so users see only the most relevant pages related to their queries. This makes it easier to find desired information while reducing unrelated links on the search results page.

The feature is based on Google’s Gemini AI model and helps the search engine better understand complex queries, showing results that traditional search might miss. It works especially well with open-ended or multi-part questions, such as “how to solo travel in Pakistan.”

Users can access Web Guide via the search engine’s web tab and have the option to turn it off if desired. Google plans to expand this feature to other parts of search, like the “All” tab, over time.

This innovation reflects Google’s ongoing efforts to improve search accuracy and user experience by integrating AI deeply into everyday tools.