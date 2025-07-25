Pakistan, Tajikistan vow to boost defence ties

Pakistan and Tajikistan have agreed to strengthen their defence cooperation during a high-level military meeting held at Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Friday. The meeting was led by General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), and his Tajik counterpart Major General Saidzoda Bobojon Abdukodir. Both sides discussed key regional security challenges and emphasized their shared commitment to peace and stability.

The two military leaders focused on regional threats, especially terrorism, and explored ways to enhance collaboration in intelligence sharing, training, and counterterrorism efforts. They also highlighted the importance of maintaining close communication to respond quickly to emerging threats. The talks reflected the strong diplomatic and military ties that have developed between the two friendly nations over the years.

According to a statement from Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Saidzoda praised Pakistan’s efforts in fighting terrorism and acknowledged the sacrifices made by its armed forces. He also commended Pakistan’s professionalism and leadership in promoting regional peace and cooperation. This recognition underlined the country’s active role in supporting a secure and stable Central and South Asia.

To formally welcome the visiting dignitary, a tri-services contingent presented a Guard of Honour upon his arrival. The ceremony reflected the respect and importance given to military diplomacy and the strategic partnership between both countries. Such symbolic gestures also serve to deepen mutual trust and goodwill.

Moreover, the meeting signals Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to strengthen defence partnerships with regional allies amid growing global security concerns. Both leaders expressed their willingness to continue working closely on defence projects, joint training, and mutual support in international forums. This development is expected to open new doors for cooperation and future joint initiatives.