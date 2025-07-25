Thailand and Cambodia clash again, 100,000 evacuated

Fighting between Thailand and Cambodia intensified for the second day on Friday, as both countries exchanged heavy artillery fire across their disputed border. Thai military officials confirmed that clashes erupted before dawn in Ubon Ratchathani and Surin provinces. Cambodia reportedly used Russian-made BM-21 rocket systems and other heavy artillery, prompting Thailand to respond with matching firepower based on battlefield conditions.

So far, Thailand has evacuated around 100,000 people from the conflict zones. The Thai Health Ministry confirmed 15 people dead—14 of them civilians—and 46 injured, including 15 soldiers. On the Cambodian side, one civilian was killed and five others were wounded, according to officials in Oddar Meanchey province, who also stated that 1,500 families had been evacuated. However, Cambodia’s central government has not shared full casualty details yet.

The violent clashes began Thursday shortly after diplomatic tensions escalated. Thailand had expelled Cambodia’s envoy and recalled its ambassador following a landmine incident that injured a second Thai soldier. Thailand accused Cambodian troops of laying the mines, which Cambodia strongly denied. The fighting quickly spread to six areas across the 209-kilometre-long disputed border.

Eyewitnesses in Thailand’s Surin province described hearing loud explosions throughout the day. Roads were filled with Thai military convoys, including tanks and armoured vehicles, heading toward the border. Meanwhile, Thailand deployed six F-16 fighter jets on Thursday, one of which launched an airstrike on a Cambodian target—an act Cambodia condemned as “reckless and brutal.”

Despite the growing violence, regional leaders are calling for peace. The United States urged an immediate halt to the fighting and emphasized civilian safety. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, chair of ASEAN, spoke with both countries’ leaders and expressed hope for a peaceful solution. He assured that Malaysia is ready to mediate in the spirit of regional unity and cooperation.