Create YouTube shorts fast with new AI tools

YouTube has launched new artificial intelligence (AI) tools for its Shorts platform. These tools aim to make creating Shorts videos easier and more user-friendly.

One key feature, called Photo to Video, lets users turn still photos from their phone’s camera roll into animated Shorts. The videos can show people moving and include various effects and templates.

Currently, this feature is available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. YouTube plans to roll it out worldwide later this year. The company says these new AI tools will make content creation enjoyable for everyone.

Besides effects, YouTube is introducing AI generative effects that allow users to animate underwater scenes or turn a single selfie into twins. These tools are powered by Google’s View 2 model and will be upgraded to View 3 soon.

Additionally, YouTube is launching an AI Playground—a central hub where users can experiment with generative AI tools. Access to this hub will come through the Create button in the YouTube app in the coming weeks.