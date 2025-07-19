Jamaat-e-Islami stages massive comeback rally in Dhaka

Bangladesh’s Jamaat-e-Islami party held a massive rally in Dhaka on Saturday, drawing hundreds of thousands of supporters. The Islamist party demanded electoral reforms, especially a shift to proportional representation. This marked the group’s most significant public event in years. The rally took place at Suhrawardy Udyan, spilling into nearby parks. The crowd included people from across the country, wearing party logos and symbols.

The rally followed the Supreme Court’s recent decision to restore Jamaat’s political registration. For decades, the party faced a ban on public rallies. During former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s rule, Jamaat was de-registered and heavily restricted. However, Hasina was ousted last year after mass protests. Since then, Jamaat has regained political momentum and now seeks full participation in the 2026 elections.

Party leaders used the platform to call for sweeping electoral changes. They urged the government to adopt a proportional representation system. Activist Mohammad Abdul Mannan said their movement aims for fair participation in parliament. “We suffered 15 years of repression,” he said. “Now we want our rightful voice.” The crowd echoed these demands with chants and banners under the hot sun.

The party’s past continues to stir debate in Bangladesh. Jamaat supported Pakistan during the 1971 independence war, a stance many Bangladeshis still resent. Several of its leaders were executed for war crimes over the past decade. However, many rally-goers defended the party, denying the charges. “Jamaat upheld national values,” one supporter said, calling the accusations unjust.

This rally may mark a turning point for Jamaat ahead of next year’s polls. It also signals renewed political competition in a post-Hasina era. Whether Jamaat can rebuild public trust remains uncertain. But Saturday’s turnout shows it still commands a loyal and growing base. For now, the party appears determined to reclaim its space in Bangladesh’s political landscape.