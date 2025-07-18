ChatGPT just became your smart assistant

OpenAI has introduced a game-changing new feature for ChatGPT, turning it into a semi-autonomous digital assistant that can perform real-world tasks directly from your computer — going far beyond just answering questions.

Revealed in a live demo by CEO Sam Altman, the new Agent Tool was showcased alongside other company executives. They demonstrated how this AI-powered agent not only responds to prompts but also takes action, just like a human virtual assistant.

For example, users can now ask ChatGPT to book a restaurant, organize their calendar, or search for hotels in another city, complete with pros and cons. It checks your schedule, provides options, and even interacts with files and software — all through simple text commands.

The feature blends OpenAI’s Operator Tool and Deep Research capabilities into one. It allows ChatGPT to browse the web, manage files, open apps, and interact with online platforms — just like a human would.

This powerful tool is currently available to ChatGPT Pro, Plus, and Team users through a new Agent Mode in the tools menu. It’s designed to handle tasks quickly, intelligently, and with context — a major upgrade that could redefine productivity for both individuals and professionals.