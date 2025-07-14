Monsoon rain spell in Punjab expected to continue until July 17

According to the Met Office, there is a likelihood of rain accompanied by strong winds, thunderstorms, and gusts at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeastern and southern Balochistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

During this period, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, northeastern Punjab, the Pothohar region, and northeastern Balochistan.

There is a possibility of thunder and heavy rain in Islamabad and surrounding areas. Rain is also expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, and Sheikhupura.

Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, and Muzaffargarh are also expected to receive rain.

Rain is also predicted in Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Kot Addu, and Layyah. Heavy rain is expected at isolated locations in northeastern Punjab and the Pothohar region.

In Balochistan, rain is likely at scattered places including Barkhan, Sibi, Kohlu, Musakhel, Qila Saifullah, Loralai, Dera Bugti, Zhob, Khuzdar, Lasbela, and nearby areas. In Sindh, rain is expected in Umerkot, Mithi, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, and Kashmore.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain is expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Kurram, Dera Ismail Khan, and Waziristan.

The Met Department has also forecast rain with thunderstorms in Gilgit-Baltistan and heavy rain at isolated places in Azad Kashmir.

The monsoon spell in Punjab is expected to continue until July 17, with rainfall likely in most districts over the next 24 hours.

Director General of the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Irfan Ali Kathia, stated that the water flow in most rivers and streams across Punjab is currently at a normal level.