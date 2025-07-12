Alizeh Shah calls out married male actors: “They wear wedding rings like jewelry”

Actress Alizeh Shah has sparked new debate in the entertainment industry with a cryptic but pointed remark about married male actors. Taking to Instagram, the Ehd-e-Wafa star hinted that many in showbiz do not take their marital commitments seriously — particularly the men.

In her brief story, Alizeh wrote: “Half of the married men in this industry treat their wedding rings like they’re just accessories.” While she didn’t name anyone, her tone clearly pointed toward a pattern she’s observed — or possibly experienced — in the industry.

The post was quickly picked up by multiple entertainment pages, where fans jumped into the conversation. Some users supported Alizeh, saying she spoke the truth about behind-the-scenes behavior in showbiz. Others expanded the discussion, claiming that some married actresses also behave similarly. A few even speculated whether a recent incident might have triggered her post — suggesting that perhaps she had an uncomfortable encounter.

Although Alizeh didn’t share any personal story or name specific actors, her post has prompted many to question what really goes on behind the glamour. Some fans expressed concern, wondering who she was referring to and what the full story might be.

This isn’t the first time Alizeh has used social media to voice her thoughts bluntly. While her message may have been indirect, it has clearly hit a nerve — opening up larger conversations about professionalism, respect, and ethics in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.