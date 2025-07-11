WhatsApp levels up calls with fun new emoji reactions

WhatsApp is continuously working on new features to enhance user experience — and its latest addition is all about expressing emotions during calls.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging platform is introducing emoji reactions for voice and video calls. This feature will allow users to react in real time during calls using emojis, adding a more interactive and expressive way to communicate without interrupting the conversation.

Currently, WhatsApp supports emoji reactions for text and voice messages. Now, that same expressive capability is being extended to calls. This means during a voice or video call, users can quickly tap an emoji reaction to show how they feel — whether it’s a thumbs-up, laughter, or heart — without breaking the flow of the call.

The feature is still in the beta testing phase and available to a limited number of users. WhatsApp plans to gather feedback before rolling it out widely. During calls, users will be able to choose from a variety of emojis, and a handy “recently used reactions” section will allow easy access to frequently used emojis.

This update is part of WhatsApp’s ongoing effort to make communication more expressive and engaging. However, there is no official timeline yet for when this emoji reaction feature will be available to all WhatsApp users globally.