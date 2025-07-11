Samsung unpacks galaxy Z Fold7, Flip7, and first budget foldable

Samsung unveiled three new foldable phones at its Unpacked 2025 event in New York. The lineup includes the premium Galaxy Z Fold7, the sleek Z Flip7, and the first budget foldable, the Z Flip7 FE. This move aims to widen Samsung’s lead in foldables by offering choices for both tech enthusiasts and first-time buyers. Pre-orders are now live, with global availability set for July 25.

The Galaxy Z Fold7 is thinner, lighter, and smarter. It weighs just 215g and folds to 8.9mm. It features a huge 8-inch foldable display, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, and up to 1TB of storage. A new 200MP camera, under-display lens, and Galaxy AI tools like Live Translate and Note Assist boost both performance and productivity. All AI features run securely via Samsung Knox Vault.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 brings more lifestyle-focused upgrades. It has a larger 4.1-inch FlexWindow that lets users check apps and use Google Gemini AI without flipping open the phone. The internal 6.9-inch screen, bigger battery, and Exynos 2500 chip improve everyday performance. A 50MP main camera and AI tools help users capture content with ease, even hands-free.

Most notably, Samsung revealed the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE—a cheaper foldable starting at $899. It has a 6.7-inch main screen, a smaller external display, and the same 50MP camera. While it skips a few high-end features, it retains key AI tools like Photo Assist and Zoom Control. It’s powered by the Exynos 2400 chip, with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, making it perfect for new foldable users and Gen Z buyers.

Samsung is targeting both premium and midrange users with this lineup. The Fold7 leads for productivity, the Flip7 suits AI-powered daily use, and the Flip7 FE opens the door to budget-conscious markets. Despite competition from Motorola, Honor, and Google, Samsung remains the global foldables leader. In Pakistan, the new models are expected later this month via official retailers, with prices based on local taxes and storage options.