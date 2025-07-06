Meta adds copyright check feature to facebook reels

Meta has launched a new feature for Facebook Reels that allows users to check for copyright issues before uploading their videos. This update is aimed at helping content creators avoid unintentional violations.

According to a leading tech website, the feature was previously only available in Meta Business Suite. Now, it has been added directly to the Reels Composer, making it accessible to all Facebook Reels users.

With this tool, creators can verify whether their video includes copyrighted audio or visuals. If any part of the content is flagged, the system will alert the user before the video is uploaded.

Meta stated that the feature will block the upload if copyrighted material is detected. It will then give users the option to either remove or edit the disputed content before proceeding.

In cases where potential violations are found, the system may delay the video’s publication by up to an hour. During this time, creators can choose alternate audio or visuals from approved sources.

This feature can also be turned on or off as needed. However, even if turned off, Meta’s system will continue to review uploads in the background and may restrict, mute, or block content if copyright issues are found later.

Ultimately, Meta aims to protect creators from copyright strikes, helping them maintain video visibility and monetization opportunities without unexpected disruptions.