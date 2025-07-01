Spotify & Instagram team up: Share and play songs without leaving the app

Instagram has introduced a brand-new feature that allows users to share Spotify songs with a 15-second audio preview directly inside their Instagram Stories. Earlier, users could only share Spotify tracks as static images showing the album cover along with a “Play on Spotify” button, which required viewers to leave Instagram and open the Spotify app to listen.

With this update, when users share a song from Spotify, a short audio clip automatically plays within the Instagram Story itself, making the music sharing experience more immersive and engaging. To use the feature, users need to open the Spotify app, tap on the “Share” button of the song they want to share, and select “Instagram Stories.” Instagram then opens automatically with the song’s snippet embedded, allowing followers to listen without switching apps.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, described this move as a major step to promote music on social media. The company emphasized that the feature will help artists reach wider audiences and let users express themselves better by sharing their favorite tracks along with audio. This update also reflects growing collaboration between social media platforms and music streaming services to enrich user experience.

The new audio sharing feature has been welcomed enthusiastically by users worldwide, who appreciate the ability to enjoy music snippets instantly while browsing Stories. Experts believe this integration could encourage more organic music discovery and increase Spotify’s engagement through Instagram’s vast user base.

This launch comes as part of Meta’s ongoing efforts to enhance multimedia content on its platforms, supporting creators, artists, and users in connecting over shared interests. Instagram plans to continue expanding similar interactive features that blend entertainment and social networking seamlessly.