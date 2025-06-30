Earn Rs. 1,000 instantly by recycling plastic bottles in Lahore

In a bold step towards a cleaner environment, the Punjab government has signed a deal with a private company to launch a plastic recycling initiative in Lahore. As part of the Chief Minister’s Green Credits Program, this project encourages citizens to recycle single-use plastic bottles and receive instant cash rewards.

The private company will install specially designed machines, made with Chinese technology, in four major universities in Lahore starting next month. These machines will also be placed in markets and shopping areas throughout the city, making them easily accessible to the public.

Each machine will have two buttons. By pressing button A, users can insert their plastic bottles, then enter their phone number and press button B. The screen will display the earned “Green Credits,” which can also be tracked through a mobile app linked to the system.

According to company chairman Gulfam Abid, Lahore produces nearly 500 tons of plastic bottle waste every day. The machines will recycle plastic bottles and utensils into useful items like pavement bricks, road patchwork materials, and tiles. This sustainable approach aims to reduce plastic waste while benefiting the public financially.

People can earn Rs. 1,000 cash instantly by inserting either 20 bottles of 1.5 liters or 40 bottles of 0.5 liters into the machine. Not only will common citizens benefit from this program, but approximately 18,000 scrap collectors in Lahore will also be included.

These collectors will be able to contact the company through the app. A staff member will then visit them to collect the plastic and pay them directly in cash. This inclusive model is expected to create jobs, reduce pollution, and build awareness about recycling across all levels of society.