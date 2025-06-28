Pakistan, Saudi Arabia join hands to boost digital tech and global connectivity

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to enhance cooperation in emerging technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital infrastructure. This development came during a high-level meeting between Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Saudi Minister for Communications and Information Technology Engineer Abdullah Al-Swaha.

A major highlight of the talks was the proposed Pakistan Digital Corridor, which aims to connect Pakistan with China and Central Asia. Both sides stressed that this project would boost global digital connectivity and open up new trade and investment opportunities in the region.

In addition, Minister Shaza Fatima shared details of a Rs4.8 billion project under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to train more than 7,000 Pakistani youth in semiconductor technologies. She praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts in the tech sector and expressed full support for the kingdom’s National Semiconductor Hub.

The two countries also discussed collaboration under Saudi Arabia’s National Technology Development Programme. They explored ways to create strong partnerships between Pakistani and Saudi tech companies, aiming to share expertise and build joint ventures in digital innovation.

Shaza Fatima also highlighted Pakistan’s progress in cybersecurity and the significant role of its armed forces in maintaining national digital security. She assured that Pakistan remains a reliable and committed partner in supporting Saudi Arabia’s vision for digital and economic growth.

This partnership is expected to bring long-term benefits by combining Pakistan’s growing tech talent with Saudi Arabia’s investment and leadership in digital transformation.