World must act to stop Iran’s nuke quest: Israel FM

Israel’s foreign minister said on Friday that the world must act now to stop Iran from building a nuclear bomb. He stated this just days after Israel claimed it had halted Iran’s nuclear project during a 12-day war. “Israel acted at the last possible moment against an imminent threat,” said Gideon Saar on X. He added that this threat was not only to Israel but also to the region and the world.

The recent conflict between Israel and Iran began on June 13 and ended with a ceasefire on June 24. Israel launched several airstrikes on Iran’s military and nuclear sites. The United States also joined in by bombing three key Iranian facilities. President Donald Trump claimed these strikes had delayed Iran’s nuclear program by decades. However, there is no clear agreement on how much damage was actually done.

After the ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu announced that his country had “thwarted Iran’s nuclear project.” Still, doubts remain about how effective the mission was. Iran continues to deny that it is developing nuclear weapons. It has always said its nuclear program is peaceful and for energy use only.

Meanwhile, Iran rejected a request by UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi to visit the bombed sites. Iran’s foreign minister said this request showed “malign intent.” In response, Iran’s parliament passed a bill to stop cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog. This move raised new concerns about Iran hiding its nuclear activities.

Later, Israel’s foreign minister said Iran was misleading the world. He warned that Iran was working to block proper checks on its nuclear plans. He urged the global community to act using any effective means. According to him, Iran is the most extreme regime and must not be allowed to gain the most dangerous weapon on Earth.