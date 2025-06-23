‘Operation Basharat-e-Fatah’: Iran bombs U.S. bases in Qatar, Iraq

Iran has launched a missile operation targeting U.S. military bases in Qatar and Iraq, intensifying the already volatile situation in the Middle East. The operation, named “Basharat-e-Fatah”, reportedly struck the Al-Udeid base near Doha — the largest U.S. military installation in the region — and bases across Iraq. The Iranian military claims the attack was a direct response to the U.S. bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

According to Iranian media, the missile count used in the strike matched the number of bombs the U.S. deployed on Iran’s nuclear sites. The operation was coordinated with a specific code name “Ya Aba Abdillah” and involved missiles intentionally fired at military targets located far from civilian areas. The Al-Udeid base, home to U.S. CENTCOM and used by British forces, was described by Iran’s armed forces as having been hit with “powerful and destructive” missiles.

Following the attack, sirens were reported in Bahrain, and U.S. personnel at Iraqi bases were ordered into shelters. Qatar temporarily suspended all air traffic across its airspace as a precautionary measure, while Western embassies in Doha urged their citizens to remain indoors. The UAE followed suit, shutting down its airspace amid regional security concerns.

Qatar’s foreign ministry swiftly condemned the attack, labeling it a “blatant violation of sovereignty”, and declared that Doha reserves the right to respond. Meanwhile, satellite images had earlier shown several military aircraft being moved out of Al-Udeid in anticipation of potential threats. These developments follow threats by Iran to retaliate against U.S. aggression, particularly the airstrikes on nuclear facilities just days earlier.

This new front in the Iran-U.S. confrontation has drawn global attention, raising fears of a wider regional conflict. With the closure of airspace in Qatar and the UAE, civilian aviation and regional security have taken a serious hit, and the prospect of a direct clash between Iran and U.S. allies now looms larger than ever.