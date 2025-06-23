Mitchell Johnson slams aussie bowlers for prioritizing IPL over national duty

Former Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson has strongly criticized his fellow players for putting the Indian Premier League (IPL) over national commitments. In his latest column, Johnson expressed disappointment over Australia’s performance in the World Test Championship final and questioned the attitude and fitness of the team’s senior bowlers.

He particularly highlighted concerns about Josh Hazlewood, pointing out his delayed availability for national duty and preference for IPL matches. Johnson wrote that Hazlewood’s ongoing fitness issues and scheduling choices raise doubts about his priorities. He also questioned the long-term reliance on Australia’s “Big Four” bowling attack — Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood, and Lyon — stating that they shouldn’t assume they will finish their careers with the Ashes series as their farewell.

In response, both Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon defended themselves publicly. Hazlewood said they are fully aware of what’s happening and are preparing accordingly. He acknowledged that weather played a role in their recent defeats but said he is still “relaxed and confident” about his cricket.

Lyon also dismissed any suggestion of complacency. He clarified that there is no retirement plan in place for the four senior bowlers and that internal competition remains fierce. He added, “We never take our spots for granted.”

This public back-and-forth has sparked debate in Australian cricket circles, as the team faces a critical phase of transition following recent setbacks and aging senior players.