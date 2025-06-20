Mild earthquakes jolt Karachi again, 49th since june 1

Karachi: Mild earthquake tremors were felt once again in multiple areas of Karachi on Friday, marking the 49th such incident since June 1, 2025, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The first tremor was recorded at 5:28 PM with a magnitude of 2.8 and a depth of 4 kilometers. The epicenter was located approximately 13 kilometers southeast of Korangi, a densely populated industrial zone.

The second tremor occurred at 7:31 PM, west of Malir, with a magnitude of 2.6 and a depth of 15 kilometers. Both tremors were of low intensity but were felt by residents in nearby localities, causing temporary panic in some neighborhoods.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries or structural damage. However, experts have expressed concern over the unusual frequency of tremors — all traced back to activity along the Landhi Fault Line, a geological fault that runs beneath eastern Karachi.

Seismologists suggest these low-magnitude quakes are likely stress releases in the Earth’s crust, but continued monitoring is necessary.

Residents are urged to stay calm but remain alert, especially in high-density and older building areas. Emergency services remain on standby.