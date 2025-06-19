9 EU nations demand end to trade with Israeli settlements in west bank

Nine countries from the European Union have asked the European Commission to propose steps to end trade with Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. This move comes in response to growing concerns about the legality of these settlements under international law.

According to a Reuters report published by The Times of Israel, foreign ministers from Belgium, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden signed the letter. The letter is addressed to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. They urged the Commission to act on the findings of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The ICJ ruled in July 2024 that Israel’s occupation and settlement-building in Palestinian areas are illegal. It also said countries should avoid trade or investments that support the continuation of such practices. The ministers said the EU has so far not taken concrete action in this regard.

The letter stated that while the EU is Israel’s largest trading partner — with €42.6 billion in goods exchanged last year — it is unclear how much of that trade is linked to the settlements. The ministers asked the Commission to prepare clear proposals to stop goods and services from illegal settlements from entering EU markets.

So far, Israel’s diplomatic mission to the EU has not responded to the call. However, this pressure from within the EU could set the stage for a major policy shift in how Europe deals with Israel’s actions in the occupied territories.