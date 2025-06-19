Pakistan achieves over 99% drop in polio cases, says health minister

ISLAMABAD – Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal announced that Pakistan has achieved a remarkable 99% reduction in polio cases, highlighting the government’s firm commitment to eradicating the disease entirely.

Speaking at a joint session of Gavi and the Polio Oversight Board (POB) via video link, the minister represented Pakistan and shared key updates on the country’s ongoing polio eradication efforts. He reaffirmed that eliminating polio remains the top priority of the Government of Pakistan.

Kamal also noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is personally overseeing the anti-polio campaign, ensuring strict monitoring and effective implementation across all provinces. He stressed that leadership at all levels is working together to end polio once and for all.

Furthermore, the health minister emphasized that routine immunization coverage is being enhanced, and a joint strategy is in place to reach “zero-dose” children — those who have never received any vaccination. This move aims to ensure that no child is left behind in the fight against polio.

He acknowledged the vital role of Gavi and the POB in supporting Pakistan’s immunization efforts, especially in strengthening the vaccine delivery system. Their continued collaboration, he said, is essential to building a healthier and safer future for every child.

Lastly, Kamal urged for additional resources to train vaccinators and maintain consistency in immunization campaigns. He concluded by stating that with strong partnerships and community involvement, Pakistan is on the path to becoming polio-free in the near future.