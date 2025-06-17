New missile used by Iran as retaliation against Israel’s attacks

Iran’s Ministry of Defense has vowed to continue retaliatory strikes against Israel, declaring its intent to “break the back” of the Zionist regime. In a live interview with Press TV, ministry spokesperson Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik said Iran’s armed forces will deliver “devastating blows” to Israel in response to recent aggression.

General Talaei-Nik stated that Iran is facing an imposed war targeting the strength and resistance of its people. While emphasizing a defensive posture, he said Iran is using all of its offensive and defensive capabilities. “Our trenches are wide, and people from all sectors are part of our defense line,” he added.

Condemning Israeli strikes on civilians, he recalled attacks last Friday that killed many, including women and children. One strike on a residential complex in northern Tehran claimed 60 lives, including 20 children. Some victims reportedly remain trapped under the rubble.

Talaei-Nik also revealed that Iran used a new missile system for the first time in Tuesday’s operations. He warned that Israel should expect “more surprises” as Iran continues its counter-offensive. “Today, we launched a new missile. The Zionist regime will soon witness more astonishing capabilities,” he said.

This response is part of “Operation Waad-e-Sadiq III,” now in its ninth phase. Iran launched a large wave of missiles and drones toward occupied Palestinian areas. The strikes began Friday night under the operation codenamed “Ya Ali Ibn Abi Talib,” after unprovoked Israeli aggression that killed Iranian commanders, scientists, and civilians. In response to the damage, Israel has now banned live coverage of Iran’s strikes.