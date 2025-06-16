Amazon to invest $13 billion in AI data centres across Australia

Amazon has announced a major $13 billion investment to expand its AI-powered data centres across Australia. This is the company’s biggest project in the region and will run through 2029. The move comes as demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence continues to grow globally.

The investment will create many skilled jobs and improve Australia’s digital infrastructure. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the project will boost the country’s productivity and economic opportunities. It is expected to support large-scale AI and supercomputing uses in various industries.

Experts believe this initiative could add as much as $391 billion to Australia’s GDP annually by 2030. Matt Garman, CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS), called AI a “once-in-a-generation transformation” and said Amazon wants to help Australians build and innovate using new technologies.

In addition to building data centres, Amazon will develop three new solar farms in Victoria and Queensland. These will generate more than 170 megawatts of clean energy, helping power the new centres. Once complete, Amazon will have 11 solar farms producing energy for nearly 290,000 homes.

Amazon started operations in Australia in 2012. Since then, it has opened facilities in major cities and trained over 400,000 Australians in digital skills. This new investment will further strengthen Amazon’s role in the region’s tech future.