ICC rolls out major rule changes for men’s cricket across all formats

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced a series of rule changes that will affect all three formats of men’s cricket — Tests, ODIs, and T20 Internationals. These updates aim to improve gameplay balance and fairness, especially for bowlers who have long complained about batting-friendly conditions.

One of the key changes in One Day Internationals (ODIs) involves the use of cricket balls. Currently, teams use a new ball from each end for the first 25 overs. However, under the new rule, both balls will be used until the 34th over. From the 35th over onward, teams must choose one of the two balls to continue with until the innings ends. For matches shortened to 25 overs or less, only one ball will be used throughout.

This change is designed to help bowlers by making reverse swing possible in the later overs. The ICC noted that consistently new balls had made reverse swing nearly impossible, particularly during death overs in ODIs.

Another major update affects concussion substitute rules. Starting June 17 for Tests, July 2 for ODIs, and July 10 for T20Is, teams will be required to name five specific concussion substitutes before the toss. These must include a batter, a fast bowler, a spinner, a wicketkeeper, and an all-rounder. Previously, teams could choose substitutes during the match without prior declaration.

In a separate move, the ICC — in collaboration with the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) — has declared ‘bunny-hop’ catches illegal. This refers to a fielder jumping from outside the boundary and catching or redirecting the ball mid-air without ever touching the field of play first. From now on, such catches will be ruled invalid unless the fielder makes initial contact with the ball while grounded inside the field. This rule will be enforced in ICC playing conditions starting next week, though it will become law in October 2026.

These rule changes reflect the ICC’s ongoing effort to adapt the game in line with evolving strategies and concerns from players and fans alike.