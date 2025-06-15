Punjab to present ‘people-friendly’ budget tomorrow with focus on growth

LAHORE — The Punjab government is gearing up to unveil its fiscal budget for 2025-26 on Monday, with promises of no new taxes and a strong focus on development, social protection, and transparency.

Provincial Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman will present the budget in the Punjab Assembly following its approval in a special cabinet meeting. He emphasized that the budget would reflect Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s progressive vision for the province.

While addressing the media, the finance minister confirmed that the government would not introduce any new taxes. Instead, it plans to enhance the efficiency of existing tax collection to boost revenue without burdening citizens.

Moreover, the budget will prioritize key areas such as healthcare, education, and social protection. Rehman stated that ongoing programs benefiting women, children, persons with disabilities, and workers will be expanded to reach more people.

The government also plans to support small and medium-sized enterprises by offering both financial and technical assistance. Additionally, the Kisan Card program will be strengthened to ensure better support for the farming community across Punjab.

Development will remain at the core of the budget, with special attention given to South Punjab and other underdeveloped districts. Rehman concluded by assuring that the new budget aims to uplift all sections of society and create inclusive economic growth.