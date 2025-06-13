Trump: ‘I made them stop fighting—now I’ll solve Kashmir too’

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again offered to mediate the decades-old Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India. During a media talk at the White House, Trump repeated his earlier stance that the long-standing tension over Kashmir must end. He claimed he had already helped prevent a nuclear conflict and was willing to help bring both nations to the negotiation table.

Trump stated that he had asked both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to halt hostilities before discussing trade. “I told them we won’t move forward on trade until peace comes first,” he said. He further claimed both leaders agreed and tensions were reduced, leading to resumed trade talks. “I believe I can help solve this,” Trump added confidently.

He called both leaders “great men” and expressed confidence in their ability to resolve the issue with help. Trump said he was ready to serve as a neutral mediator to end the bitterness over Kashmir. He added, “It’s been too long—this issue needs a peaceful solution.”

Earlier, U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce also supported Trump’s diplomatic efforts. She said President Trump had a rare ability to bring even bitter rivals to the table. “He’s the only one who made possible what no one thought was possible,” she noted, referring to past peace efforts.

Trump has now raised this offer more than a dozen times since his first term. Each time, India’s ruling BJP strongly rejected third-party involvement, calling Kashmir an internal matter. However, his repeated statements have triggered debates in India, with opposition leaders mocking Prime Minister Modi for staying silent while Trump speaks about mediation. Meanwhile, many in Pakistan have welcomed the idea of neutral peace talks.