Bilawal raises alarm over India’s actions endangering regional security

LONDON – Pakistan People’s Party Chairman and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari led a high-level Pakistani parliamentary delegation to brief the UK Parliament’s All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Pakistan. The session, hosted by MP Yasmin Qureshi at Westminster Palace, included members from various British political parties.

The meeting was part of Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach following recent Indian aggression after the Pahalgam incident. Bilawal informed the UK MPs about India’s baseless allegations and violations of Pakistan’s sovereignty without any evidence or investigation. He firmly rejected the Indian claims, calling them unfounded and unverifiable.

Bilawal also stressed that India’s attacks on civilian areas, suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, and violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty breach international law. He warned that such actions could severely endanger peace and security in both the region and the wider world.

Federal Minister for Climate Change, Dr. Musadik Malik, highlighted the environmental and food security threats resulting from India’s suspension of the water treaty. He noted that Pakistan’s 240 million people, most of whom depend on agriculture, face serious risks.

The delegation emphasized Pakistan’s responsible and balanced response in line with international law, including its right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter. They reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace, restoration of the Indus Waters Treaty, and meaningful dialogue on all unresolved issues—especially the Kashmir dispute.

The delegation also included key political and diplomatic figures such as Senators Sherry Rehman, Hina Rabbani Khar, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Faisal Subzwari, and Bushra Anjum Butt, along with former foreign secretaries Jalil Abbas Jilani and Tehmina Janjua. Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK, Dr. Mohammad Faisal, was also present.