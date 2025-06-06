South Africa’s Rob Walter to lead New Zealand cricket through 2028 world cup

New Zealand Cricket has named South African Rob Walter as the new head coach for the national team across all formats, following Gary Stead’s decision to step down after a seven-year tenure. Walter, 49, will take the reins ahead of New Zealand’s July tour to Zimbabwe, where they face two Tests and a T20 tri-series featuring South Africa.

Previously in charge of South Africa’s ODI and T20 sides, Walter brings a strong track record, having guided the Proteas to the semi-finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup and the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup. His familiarity with New Zealand’s domestic scene, including coaching roles with provincial teams and overseeing the Black Caps “A” tour of India in 2022, adds to his credentials.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to work with such a talented group through an exciting period filled with global tournaments and major series,” Walter said in a statement.

New Zealand Cricket CEO Scott Weenink praised the appointment, calling Walter a “world-class coach” with both international pedigree and deep understanding of New Zealand’s cricketing environment. Walter’s contract runs through the 2028 World Cup, which New Zealand will co-host with Australia.