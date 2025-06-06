Government proposes Rs. 6.5 crore for Prime Minister’s office renovation in new budget



Islamabad: The government has proposed a budget allocation of Rs. 6.5 crore for renovating and redecorating the Prime Minister’s Office in the upcoming financial year. This move aims to improve the working environment at the highest level of government.

In addition, the budget includes Rs. 13.27 crore for the construction of 12 new apartments in the Ministers’ Enclave located in Islamabad. These apartments will provide better housing facilities for government officials.

The budget also sets aside Rs. 5.36 crore for the repair and replacement of lifts in the Shaheed-e-Millat Building, an important government office.

Overall, the total projected spending on these projects is estimated at Rs. 18 crore, expected to be spent by June 30, 2025. This reflects the government’s focus on upgrading infrastructure within key government buildings.