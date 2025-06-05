Is CM Punjab’s Solar Scheme a recipe of disaster?

The linchpin of Pakistan’s agrarian economy, irrigation-dependent agriculture, is facing a looming threat. As the bedrock of the nation’s food security, this sector’s viability hinges on prudent water management. Yet, the precipitous rise in groundwater exploitation has precipitated a calamitous decline in the water table, jeopardizing the very fabric of Pakistan’s food security. The stark reality is that 90% of the country’s agricultural output is contingent upon surface or groundwater irrigation, underscoring the imperative of sustainable water stewardship. The inexorable march towards groundwater overexploitation has unleashed a hydra-headed crisis, with far-reaching ramifications for national food security. The water table’s decline and concomitant deterioration of water quality portend a grim future for Pakistan’s agricultural sector, which contributes significantly to the country’s GDP and employs a substantial workforce.

The Punjab government’s initiative ‘CM Solarization Program for Agri Tubewells’ to promote solar-powered tube wells, while aimed at reducing energy costs and increasing agricultural productivity- poses significant risks to the province’s already beleaguered groundwater resources- are overshadowed by a non-technical and unscientific approach. This well-intentioned effort may inadvertently exacerbate the province’s already dire groundwater crisis. Fiscal incentives for solarization of irrigation pumps will likely increase water withdrawals, making water governance more complex and challenging.

With over 1.5 million tube wells in Punjab, many of which are being shifted to solar power, the potential for unchecked water extraction is vast.

The Punjab government’s ambitious solarization program, bolstered by a substantial allocation of PKR 9,887.42 million, promises to revolutionize agriculture. However, this well-intentioned initiative is marred by a glaring lacuna- the absence of a robust regulatory framework to ensure sustainable water management. With subsidies ranging from PKR 500,000 to PKR 1,000,000 per farmer, the program’s incentives may carelessly swift a calamitous overexploitation of phreatic resources.

As the program expands to cover more farmers, the stakes are escalating. With over 1.5 million tube wells in Punjab, many of which are being shifted to solar power, the potential for unchecked water extraction is vast. The CM Punjab Solarization Program for Agri Tubewells has already completed its first phase, with 8,000 farmers selected for solar panel installation.

The Water Resources Zone of Punjab’s latest data serves as a clarion call, underscoring the province’s existential water crisis. The groundwater table’s unwary decline, at a rate of 0.5-1.0 meters per annum, is a stark indictment of steadfast failure to manage this vital resource. The unchecked proliferation of tube wells, which has burgeoned from a mere 4,500 in 1960 to a staggering 1.5 million in 2024, is a testament to the perfidious consequences of unregulated growth. The statistics are nothing short of calamitous- Punjab’s groundwater extraction rate is an overwhelming 142% higher than the recharge rate, with 60 billion cubic meters out of a total 68 billion cubic meters of groundwater extracted in Pakistan, with the Punjab accounting for a whopping 90% of the nation’s groundwater extraction. This unsustainable trajectory is a recipe for disaster, poised to unleash a maelstrom of consequences to our society.

The situation is further exacerbated by the specter of contamination, with studies revealing a high risk of arsenic and heavy metal pollution in Punjab’s groundwater. These toxic substances are notorious for their pernicious effects on human health, capable of inducing cancer, genetic mutations, and a host of other debilitating afflictions. The people of Punjab are caught in a vicious cycle of water scarcity and contamination, with their health and livelihoods hanging precariously in the balance.

One poignant conversation that stands out is with a farmer who candidly shared his experience with solar-powered groundwater extraction. With disarming candor, he recounted how the solar panels have led to a surplus of water, prompting increased extraction unfettered by the erstwhile constraints of cost. It was disconcertingly observed that this accessibility, ostensibly beneficial, may carelessly become a paradigm shift of exploitation, where individual prosperity is pitted against the imperative of sustainable groundwater management.

As we teeter on the precipice of water scarcity, it is imperative that the CM Punjab take cognizance of this unfolding catastrophe. The ubiquitous reliance on groundwater for agriculture, while essential for food security, must be balanced with sustainable practices that prioritize the long-term viability of our water resources. By taking a more nuanced and science-driven approach to water management, the government can ensure a brighter future for Punjab’s agricultural sector and the well-being of its people. The stakes are high, and the imperative for reform is clear- Punjab’s water future hangs precariously in the balance. The government must take a proactive approach to ensure that the benefits of solarization are not outweighed by the costs of water overexploitation.

The writer holds a Ph.D. In Agriculture and works in the Water Resources Zone of the Punjab Irrigation Department