ECP notifies Hina Arshad Warraich’s victory in PP-52 Sialkot by-polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has officially notified Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Hina Arshad Warraich as winner of the PP-52 Sialkot by-election, solidifying her position in the Punjab Assembly. Warraich secured a commanding victory, defeating her closest rival, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Fakhir Nishat Ghumman in a closely watched contest. The by-election was necessitated following the demise of Chaudhry Arshad Warraich, Hina’s father, who had won the seat in the February 8 general elections on a PML-N ticket. With this victory, PML-N further strengthens its hold in Punjab, with analysts viewing Warraich’s success as a significant political gain for the party.