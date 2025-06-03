Jazz and Qvantel join forces to boost Pakistan’s digital services

Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator, has expanded its partnership with Finnish tech firm Qvantel by opening new service and support centres in Islamabad and Lahore. This move aims to enhance Jazz’s digital infrastructure and improve services for over 73 million mobile users.

The collaboration focuses on providing tailored managed services and local expertise to support Jazz’s growing digital ecosystem. Qvantel will use Jazz’s advanced cloud platform, Garaj, to offer scalable and secure hosting for critical operations.

Khalid Shehzad, Jazz’s Chief Technology Officer, said that the company’s shift from a connectivity provider to a digital-first service company depends on strong technology partnerships. This partnership with Qvantel is a key part of that transformation.

Qvantel’s President, Tero Kivisaari, praised Jazz as an example of how a digital strategy can empower people daily. He emphasized investing in local tech talent and working closely with Jazz to build Pakistan’s digital future.

As Pakistan’s digital needs grow, the Jazz-Qvantel partnership will bring scalable innovation with a focus on local relevance. Their collaboration will help Jazz deliver personalized digital services through a flexible and future-ready infrastructure.

This partnership supports Jazz’s vision of evolving from a traditional telecom operator into a platform-based digital services company, paving the way for inclusive and tech-driven growth across Pakistan.