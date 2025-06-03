CAUGHT IN CROSSFIRE

Our world is a place of rapid changes. During the cold war, world was divided among two world powers: America and Soviet Union. But the world has changed now. The world has changed massively since the end of the Cold War. Now world has many powerful countries like: America, China, Russia and many more. These global powers are referred to as the multipolar world. In these times, every country is bound to make it’s foreign policy in such a way that it should ensure the protection of interests of the country, but maintaining relationships with many countries at the same time is not easy. Sadly, Pakistan is dealing with similar issues as well.

Pakistan’s foreign policy has always revolved around national security, livelihood of people and international relationships. The clashes with India, Pak-China friendship, precautionary relations with America and brotherly relations with Islamic countries have always been important pillars of Pakistan’s foreign policy. But with the time being as the balance of power changed in the world, it caused Pakistan to make difficult decisions.

When there are only one to two main powers in the world it is easy for the countries to make decisions about which country are they willing to support? But when many countries are in position of power every decision creates new sort of complexity. China, a close friend of Pakistan for a long time, is making significant investments in Pakistan, particularly through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).On the opposition is America, which is Vito Power and have great impact on Pakistan’s defence, livelihood and diplomacy.

Pak-China relationships have always been exemplary. China has invested billions of dollars in Pakistan through CPEC Act, whose main motive is to promote infrastructural, energy and economical development. Globally, China is becoming the biggest rival of America and

America views this CPEC Act with suspicion. It is a challenge for Pakistan to maintain close relations with china without setting apart from United States as America is still aiding Pakistan in terms of technology, education and access to financial institutions.

On the other hand Pakistan’s relationships with USA has always been full of ups and downs. In the war against terrorism, America considered Pakistan as it’s main ally but with time, suspicions and conflicts of interests deteriorated these relationships. America or the United States wants that Pakistan does not cause hindrance in it’s strategic interests especially in relationship with India.

The United States are more inclined towards India. Which is a strategic ally and compensation to Chinese influence. It is a cause of concern for Pakistan as the relations with India are tensed and America support for India may cause issues for Pakistan.

Contrarily, in the past Pakistan-Russia relationships were limited due to cold war but now both countries are getting closer. In the recent years, Pakistan and Russia have signed agreements in defence cooperation, joint military exercises and energy areas. But Russia’s attack on Ukraine and the penalties imposed on it by the West has become a new challenge for Pakistan. If Pakistan maintains close relations with Russia then it may have to face the consequences of rage of Western powers and if Pakistan creates a distance from Russia then it may lose energy and trade opportunities.

A key aspect of Pakistan’s foreign policy is it’s relations with the Islamic world. Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Iran, Iraq, Turkey and other Muslim countries are religiously, economically and strategically important to Pakistan. But the personal conflicts among these countries (Like Saudi-Iran clashes) put Pakistan in trouble.

For Instance, Pakistan has agreements like border security and gas pipe line projects with Iran, but Saudi Arabia dislike these projects. In such a circumstance, Pakistan has to maintain a balance so that relations with both countries are not affected.

India has a central status in Pakistan’s foreign policy. Kashmir conflict, border and diplomatic tensions have always affected the relations between two countries. India’s

increasing importance on global level and it’s close relations with America and Europe have become a diplomatic challenge for Pakistan.

The foreign policy is deeply connected to the economy. Pakistan is in attire need of foreign investments, aids and trade opportunities. IMF, World Bank and access to other global organisations is also linked to foreign policy decisions. Access to these institutions may become difficult if any of this power will be upset with Pakistan.

Today, Pakistan has to make it’s foreign policy in such a way that it may create a balance between China, United States, Russia, Islamic world and the neighbouring countries. Every power has it’s own priorities and demands and for Pakistan it is like a “tightrope walk” task. In order to address these issues and fit in the race of the world Pakistan should protect it’s interests by remaining neutral rather than joining anyone of the powers. Only strong economy and internal stability can make foreign policy independent. It is the need of hour to view relations with each country from a different perspective and emphasize on common interest. Tensions can be reduced by promoting regional cooperation in South Asia. Media, education, and culture must be used to inform global public of Pakistan’s position.

In a world with multiple powers, Pakistan’s foreign policy is a sensitive and intricate issue. Pakistan will have to reassess it’s priorities and adopt a balanced, independent and far sighted policy so that it can play an effective role in global politics. The world is changing and Pakistan should adopt these changes too. Pakistan must make a conscious effort to adapt to global changes.

The writer is a part of Media and Development Communication Department, University of Punjab.