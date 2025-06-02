Ch Shujaat urges PML-Q to applaud military’s role in national progress

PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has called on his party leaders to actively promote the role of Pakistan’s armed forces in their political messages. He emphasized that the military remains a vital pillar of national unity, strength, and defence. Shujaat made these remarks during a key meeting with senior PML-Q leaders on Monday in Islamabad.

The session was attended by several party members, including Dr Muhammad Amjad, Mustafa Malik, Mehreen Malik Adam, Dr Raheem Awan, Anila Chaudhry, Atif Mughal, Rizwan Sadiq, and Chaudhry Jahangir. During the meeting, Shujaat praised the military’s leadership, saying the nation takes pride in brave commanders like Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed Babar, and Naval Chief Naveed Ashraf.

He also underlined that national defence, political stability, and economic prosperity are deeply connected. According to Shujaat, without economic strength, national defence cannot stand firm. “Just like a solid wall, our leadership must unite to revive the economy and build a stable future,” he said, urging collective efforts from all political forces.

Furthermore, Chaudhry Shujaat noted that Pakistan is rising as a regional power and now needs to focus on transforming this position into economic strength. He praised the resilience and courage of the Pakistani people, stating that they have always shown the strength to face challenges without fear.

He also reminded the party to focus on issues faced by ordinary citizens, especially the salaried class and low-income groups. “The upcoming budget must reflect the needs of the common man,” he said, urging leadership to consider the public’s concerns seriously.

The meeting ended with a unified decision to align party communication with national priorities. Leaders agreed to spotlight the military’s contribution to Pakistan’s stability and to advocate for policies that reflect the people’s expectations.