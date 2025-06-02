PM, Field Marshal vow to crush Indian-sponsored terrorism

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Sunday jointly addressed a grand jirga of tribal elders at the Zehri Auditorium in Quetta, reaffirming the government’s firm resolve to eradicate terrorism and counter Indian-sponsored proxy warfare in Balochistan.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the jirga was convened to strengthen engagement with tribal leadership and to address the evolving security situation in the province. The statement noted that the primary focus was on countering the destabilising role of Indian proxies and reinforcing development efforts led by the state.

The PM’s Office stated that Premier Sharif highlighted how terrorist groups, supported and funded by India, have intensified efforts to undermine peace and stability in Balochistan. He specifically mentioned entities such as “Fitna Al-Hindustan” and warned that these groups seek to exploit local grievances and gain community support, which must be firmly denied.

Quoting the PM, the statement read: “The enemies of peace will find no space to operate within Pakistan. Our message to them is clear: the Government, Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies and administrative apparatus, with the complete backing of the people, will take the nation’s fight against terrorism to its logical conclusion-defeating terrorism in a decisive manner.”

The PM’s Office also stated that Sharif praised the constructive role of tribal elders in preserving national unity and emphasised the need for sustained grassroots engagement to ensure that terrorist groups remain isolated and unsupported. He further stressed that development initiatives must reach the local population to truly empower Balochistan.

The statement quoted the PM as saying, “We must ensure that the trickle-down effects of government development packages benefit every citizen. The people of Balochistan have played a historic role in safeguarding Pakistan’s integrity, and we count on their continued vigilance against foreign-backed subversion.”

During the interaction, Field Marshal Munir also addressed the gathering. He stated, “This Indian-sponsored proxy war is no longer hidden-it is an open and malicious act of terrorism waged against our people, our progress, and our peace.”

He emphasised that the Pakistan Army has concrete evidence of Indian involvement in the orchestration and support of terrorist networks within Balochistan, the statement maintained.

“The Pakistan Army, with the unwavering support of the nation and the brave Baloch people, will confront and crush every enemy, foreign or domestic, that dares to challenge our sovereignty,” the COAS said, according to the statement. He reiterated that peace in Balochistan is “non-negotiable” and that the future of Pakistan is intrinsically tied to the province’s stability and prosperity.

The PM’s Office also reported that both leaders lauded the bravery and resilience of security personnel and law enforcement agencies operating in Balochistan. PM Sharif assured the families of martyrs of the state’s full support and pledged that those responsible for terrorism-including their facilitators and abettors-would be brought to justice.

The jirga concluded with a unanimous pledge from tribal elders to stand shoulder to shoulder with the government and the armed forces, reaffirming their commitment to peace, security, and development in Balochistan, the statement added.

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz visited the Command and Staff College Quetta, where he addressed student officers and faculty members. According to an official release, the visit underlined the government’s commitment to enhancing the professionalism and strategic readiness of Pakistan’s defence institutions.

He stressed the need for operational excellence and strategic foresight in the face of evolving hybrid threats, especially in sensitive regions like Balochistan, where Indian-sponsored proxies attempt to destabilise the country and hinder national development.