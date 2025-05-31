Tensions rise: Israel slams Macron over pro-palestine stance

Israel has accused French President Emmanuel Macron of waging a “crusade” against the Jewish state. The Israeli foreign ministry made the accusation in a statement posted on social media platform X, saying Macron is ignoring facts and pushing an anti-Israel agenda. The statement sharply criticized Macron’s recent comments on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, calling his approach biased and harmful.

The accusation follows Macron’s recent expressions of support for recognizing a Palestinian state under certain conditions. He also warned that if the humanitarian situation in Gaza does not improve, France might impose sanctions on Israeli settlers. These remarks have intensified tensions between Paris and Jerusalem at a time of heightened conflict in Gaza.

Israel denied blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza, insisting it is facilitating relief efforts. The Israeli foreign ministry accused Macron of rewarding Hamas by pushing for Palestinian statehood rather than pressuring the militant group to halt attacks against Israel. It claimed Macron’s stance undermines Israel’s security and regional stability.

Adding to the controversy, Israel’s defense minister declared the intention to formally establish a Jewish state in the West Bank, a move condemned by Palestinians and many international actors. He challenged Macron and his allies, stating they may recognize Palestine “on paper,” but Israel will create realities on the ground through settlement expansion.

Macron defended his position by condemning Israel’s forced displacement of Palestinians and stressing France’s moral duty. He said leaving Gaza completely under Israeli control risks damaging France’s global reputation. Macron described conditional recognition of a Palestinian state as an ethical obligation to achieve peace. The growing diplomatic clash highlights deep divisions over the future of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.